Albemarle To Realign 2 Core Global Business Units Into New Corporate Structure

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Albemarle Corp. (ALB) announced Tuesday a new global business unit alignment, in which it will realign its Bromine and Lithium global business units into a new corporate structure.

The move follows the recent announcement of the company's decision to reorganize Catalyst under a to-be-named, wholly owned subsidiary.

Albemarle noted that its two core global business units will become Albemarle Specialties and Albemarle Energy Storage. Organizational changes for both segments are expected to be effective January 1, 2023.

Albemarle Specialties will include the current Bromine business as well as the Lithium Specialties business in the current Lithium business. Netha Johnson, current president of Bromine, will become president of Albemarle Specialties.

Further, Albemarle Energy Storage will include the Hydroxide, Carbonate, Battery Grade Metal, and Advanced Energy Storage businesses in the current Lithium business. Eric Norris, current president of the Lithium, will become president of Albemarle Energy Storage.

Beginning in 2023, the company will financially report through the energy storage, specialties, and catalysts segments.

Albemarle CEO Kent Masters stated, "These changes reflect Albemarle's focus on growing our business, our people, and our value by being agile in providing innovative solutions that anticipate customer needs and meet the markets of tomorrow."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.