Albemarle to invest over $1 bln in South Carolina lithium plant

March 22, 2023 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N said on Wednesday it would invest at least $1.3 billion in its lithium hydroxide plant in Chester County, South Carolina, to help meet growing demand for batteries that power electric vehicles.

The company said it expects the facility to annually produce about 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from multiple sources, with the potential to double the output.

Construction is expected to begin late in 2024, Albemarle said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Vinay Dwivedi)

