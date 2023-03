March 22 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Albemarle Corp ALB.N said on Wednesday it would invest at least $1.3 billion in its lithium hydroxide plant in Chester County, South Carolina to help meet growing demand for batteries that power electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

