News & Insights

Oil
PMT

Albemarle to invest about $83 mln in Patriot Battery Metals for 5% stake

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

July 31, 2023 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Tweaks first paragraph to say Albemarle is buying 5% stake, adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Patriot Battery Metals PMET.V, PMT.AX said on Tuesday Albemarle ALB.N would invest C$109 million ($82.6 million) in the company for a 5% stake.

Albemarle will subscribe around 7.1 million Patriot shares at an issue price of C$15.29 per common share under a subscription agreement. The issue price represents a 7% premium to the stock's July 31 closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Patriot will use the proceeds to accelerate development activities at the Corvette lithium project in Quebec, Canada and for general corporate purposes.

Upon closing of the investment, Patriot will enter into a non-binding pact with Albemarle to study the viability of a downstream lithium hydroxide plant integrated with Corvette.

The battery metals miner expects the investment to close by Aug. 4.

($1 = 1.3189 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PMT
ALB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.