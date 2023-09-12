News & Insights

Albemarle to get $90 mln grant from Pentagon for raising domestic lithium output

September 12, 2023 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Albemarle ALB.N, the world's largest lithium producer, said on Tuesday it has received a grant of $90 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to expand production of the critical raw material for electric-vehicle batteries.

The grant would be used to buy mining equipment as part of the company's planned reopening of its Kings Mountain lithium mine in North Carolina.

The DoD said an agreement has been entered under the Defense Production Act and funds from the Inflation Reduction Act will be used.

The Biden administration had awarded Albemarle a grant of $149.7 million last year for a processing facility in North Carolina.

Washington has been trying to help reduce the country's dependence on China and other nations for lithium.

Albemarle expects the Kings Mountain mine to become operational by late 2026.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

