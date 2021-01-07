Banking
ALB

Albemarle to double lithium production at Nevada site

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

Albemarle Corp said on Thursday it will expand capacity at the company's lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nevada and begin a program to evaluate clays and other available Nevada resources for commercial production of the mineral.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N said on Thursday it will expand capacity at the company's lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nevada and begin a program to evaluate clays and other available Nevada resources for commercial production of the mineral.

Albemarle plans to invest $30 million to $50 million to double the current production at the Nevada site by 2025.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALB

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular