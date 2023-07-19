Albemarle to again amend JV deal with Australia's Mineral Resources

July 19 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N said on Wednesday the terms of a joint venture with Australia's Mineral Resources MIN.AX would be amended to allow the U.S. lithium producer full ownership of some projects.

Albemarle will own 100% of a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Kemerton, Australia and facilities in Qinzhou and Meishan in China, part of a joint venture the companies entered in 2022, which had been amended in February.

Other aspects of the deal including joint ownership of Wodgina mine in Western Australia remain in effect, Albemarle said.

The companies anticipate closing the amended agreements later this year, pending regulatory approval in Australia.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

