Albemarle swings to quarterly profit on surging lithium demand

November 02, 2022 — 04:58 pm EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, the world's largest producer of lithium, said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly profit on surging prices and demand for the electric vehicle battery metal.

The company reported third-quarter net income of $897.2 million, or $7.61 per share, compared with a net loss of $392.8 million, or $3.36 per share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

