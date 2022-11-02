Albemarle swings to quarterly profit on surging lithium demand

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, the world's largest producer of lithium, said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly profit on surging prices and demand for the electric vehicle battery metal.

The company reported third-quarter net income of $897.2 million, or $7.61 per share, compared with a net loss of $392.8 million, or $3.36 per share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

