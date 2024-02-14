News & Insights

Albemarle swings to quarterly loss on lithium price drop

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

February 14, 2024 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Albemarle ALB.N, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, said on Wednesday that it swung to a quarterly loss due to plunging prices for the ultra-light metal.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $617.7 million, or $5.26 per share, compared with a net profit of $1.13 billion, or $9.60 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

