Albemarle swings to quarterly loss after arbitration payout

Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Albemarle Corp said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly loss due to a one-time charge linked to its 2015 buyout of a rival that made it the world's largest producer of lithium.

The company posted a third-quarter net loss of $392.8 million, or $3.36 per share, compared to a net profit of $98.3 million, or 92 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, even as revenue rose 11%.

Albemarle recorded a $657.4 million charge related to an arbitration decision about Rockwood Holdings Inc's 2014 sale of a pigments division to Huntsman Corp HUN.N. Albemarle inherited Rockwood's liabilities in the 2015 buyout.

Albemarle Response To Huntsman-Rockwood Decision

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese)

