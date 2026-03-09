Albemarle Surges 121% in 6 Months: Here's How to Play the Stock

Albemarle Corporation’s ALB shares have popped 121.3% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s rise of 2.7% and the S&P 500’s increase of 4%. The rally has been fueled by the company’s forecast-topping earnings performance, supported by volume growth in the Energy Storage segment, ongoing cost-reduction initiatives and a rebound in lithium prices amid strengthening demand and tighter supply conditions.



ALB’s peers, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM and Rio Tinto Group RIO, have rallied 68.1% and 45.2%, respectively, over the same period.

ALB stock slipped below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on March 5, 2026. It is currently trading above its 200-day SMA, suggesting a long-term uptrend. Following a golden crossover on Sept. 3, 2025, the 50-day SMA is reading higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

Let’s take a look at ALB’s fundamentals to analyze the stock better.

Growing Lithium Demand, Productivity & Higher Prices Aid ALB

Albemarle is well-placed to gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, especially for electric vehicles (EVs), offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity. Lithium demand is expected to grow on the back of significant global EV penetration. ALB expects lithium demand to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-20% from 2025 to 2030 and sees stationary storage as a significant driver for lithium demand along with EVs. Lithium demand increased more than 30% year over year, and the company expects demand to grow roughly 15-40% this year.



The company is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity. It remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are supporting its volumes. ALB saw higher sales volumes in its Energy Storage unit in the fourth quarter of 2025 on strong production from its integrated conversion facilities. The Salar yield improvement project in Chile has achieved a 50% operating rate, and ramp-up continues to deliver encouraging outcomes. The ramp-up at the Meishan lithium conversion facility in China is also progressing ahead of schedule.



Albemarle is taking aggressive cost-saving and productivity actions. The company delivered roughly $450 million in cost and productivity improvements for full-year 2025, having surpassed its initial target of $300-$400 million. It expects additional cost and productivity improvements of $100-$150 million in 2026. ALB is taking actions to maintain its competitive position, including the initiation of a comprehensive review of cost and operating structure, optimization of the conversion network and reduction of capital expenditure. Its capital expenditures of $590 million for 2025 decreased 65% year over year.



ALB recently announced that it will idle Train 1, the remaining operating train at its Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant in Western Australia, and place it into care and maintenance effective immediately. This move follows earlier actions in 2024 to idle Train 2 for care and maintenance and stop expansion plans for Trains 3 and 4. The Kemerton facility processes spodumene from the Greenbushes mine, one of the world’s best deposits. The move is a result of ongoing efforts over the past two and a half years to reduce operating costs. The company expects higher flexibility and optionality to benefit adjusted EBITDA starting in the second quarter of 2026.



Higher lithium prices, driven by strong demand from EVs and energy storage systems, along with supply disruptions due to recent supply reductions in China, should also aid ALB’s performance. Lithium prices have rebounded lately from trough levels, supported by tightening supply and strong demand in China and globally.

ALB’s Capital Allocation Backed by Strong Financial Health

Albemarle remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. At the end of 2025, ALB had liquidity of around $3.2 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $1.6 billion. Its operating cash flow was around $1.3 billion in 2025, up roughly 86% from a year ago. ALB generated free cash flow of $692 million for full-year 2025, driven by strong cash conversion, lower capital spending and productivity measures. It expects to generate meaningful free cash flow in 2026.



ALB recently completed the divestment of a controlling stake in its Ketjen Corporation’s refining catalyst solutions business to affiliates of KPS Capital Partners, LP. The transaction was followed by Albemarle’s divestment of its 50% interest in the Eurecat joint venture to Axens SA, completed in January 2026. The two deals combined generated $670 million in pre-tax proceeds, which are expected to be used for debt reduction and other general corporate purposes, enhancing its financial flexibility.



The company remains focused on maintaining its dividend payout. It has raised its quarterly dividend for 30 consecutive years. ALB offers a dividend yield of 1% at the current stock price. Backed by healthy cash flows and sound financial health, the company's dividend is perceived to be safe and reliable.

ALB’s Estimates Reflect Positive Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 for ALB has been revised upward over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for 2027 has been going up over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $7.87, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 1,096.2%. Earnings are expected to increase roughly 21.5% in 2027.

A Look at ALB’s Valuation

ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 3.35, well above the industry. It is trading at a premium to Sociedad Quimica and Rio Tinto. Albemarle and Sociedad Quimica currently have a Value Score of C, while Rio Tinto has a Value Score of A.

ALB’s P/S F12M Vs. Industry, SQM and RIO

Final Thoughts: Buy ALB Shares

Albemarle is benefiting from higher lithium volumes driven by project ramp-ups, as well as initiatives to expand global lithium conversion capacity and enhance productivity. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunity in the battery-grade lithium market, supported by the global transition toward EVs. Higher lithium prices amid robust demand and tight supply conditions also provide a tailwind.



Rising earnings estimates and a strong growth outlook further strengthen Albemarle’s investment case. Although the stock trades at a premium valuation, it appears justified given the company’s solid fundamentals and earnings potential. With robust growth prospects ahead, investors may consider betting on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



