Albemarle Stock Has 30% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

While the estimation of just how high manufacturer Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) stock can rise may have dipped from his previous thinking, Christopher Kapsch, an analyst at Loop Capital still sees ample upside. Trimming his previous price target of $168, Kapsch last week said he sees shares of Albemarle headed to $162, and he maintains a buy rating on the lithium company's stock.

Based on the stock's Monday afternoon price of $124.18, Kapsch's price target implies an upside of about 30% over the next 12 months or so.

Investor enthusiasm has powered down

According to Thefly.com, Kapasch acknowledges that the market's sentiment regarding Albemarle right now isn't the best for a couple of reasons. In addition to concerns about the declining price of lithium, investors are distancing themselves from Albemarle stock after the company raised almost $2 billion in net proceeds from a new offering of depositary shares.

Investors don't seem to be charged up about Albemarle stock these days. Since the start of 2024, the share price of Albemarle fell more than 15% while the S&P 500 climbed more than 7%. The issues Kapsch raised appear to be dissuading investors from clicking the buy button. Other factors, such as fears of softening demand for electric cars (EVs), are hurting the stock too.

While the concerns are understandable, they aren't issues that suggest that Albemarle's best days are behind it. The company has an impressive operating history that stretches back to 1887. In that time, it has surely encountered headwinds -- and withstood them, increasing shareholder value over the long term. Over the past 20 years, for example, Albemarle's total return topped 1,000%, exceeding the S&P 500's 576% total return over the same timeframe.

When exactly Albemarle reaches the $162 price target that Kapsch has set isn't critical for investors with a long-term investing horizon. Also, investors should take any analyst price target with a grain of salt. But with shares trading at 9 times trailing earnings, today seems like a great time for investors to charge up their portfolios with Albemarle stock.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.