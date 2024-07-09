Albemarle Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $138.0, with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. Highlighting a 0.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $139.18.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Albemarle's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $127.00 $170.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $95.00 $122.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $124.00 $132.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $157.00 $157.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $135.00 $150.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $140.00 $125.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $150.00 $160.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $157.00 $138.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Neutral $128.00 $112.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00 Andres Castanos Mollor Berenberg Raises Buy $160.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Albemarle's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Albemarle's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Albemarle analyst ratings.

Delving into Albemarle's Background

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Breaking Down Albemarle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Albemarle's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -47.26% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Albemarle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALB

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ALB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.