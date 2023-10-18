Albemarle Slides 8 Percent

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corp. (ALB) shares are declining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade. The company announced the closing of the restructuring of its MARBL joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited.

Albemarle expects to pay Mineral Resources $380 - $400 million which includes net consideration for the estimated EED settlement adjustments and the remaining 15% ownership of Kemerton.

Currently, shares are at $155.88, down 8.02 percent from the previous close of $169.48 on a volume of 1,178,946.

