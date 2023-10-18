News & Insights

Markets
ALB

Albemarle Slides 8 Percent

October 18, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corp. (ALB) shares are declining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade. The company announced the closing of the restructuring of its MARBL joint venture with Mineral Resources Limited.

Albemarle expects to pay Mineral Resources $380 - $400 million which includes net consideration for the estimated EED settlement adjustments and the remaining 15% ownership of Kemerton.

Currently, shares are at $155.88, down 8.02 percent from the previous close of $169.48 on a volume of 1,178,946.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.