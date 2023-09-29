News & Insights

Albemarle settles US probe over bribery scheme for more than $218 million, US says

September 29, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp will pay more than $218 million, including more than $103 million to financial regulators, to settle a U.S. probe into its scheme to bribe government officials in multiple foreign countries, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

As part of resolution, the chemical company admitted to using third-parties "to pay bribes to government officials to obtain and retain chemical catalyst business with state-owned oil refineries in Vietnam, Indonesia, and India," the department said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

