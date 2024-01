Jan 17 (Reuters) - A unit of Albemarle Corp ALB.N sold 4% stake in Australia's Liontown Resources LTR.AX for about A$121 million ($79.3 million) in a block trade, a term sheet showed on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.5253 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.