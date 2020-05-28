Albemarle says it wants full control of Greenbushes lithium mine

May 28 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N said on Thursday it wants to take control of Greenbushes, the world's largest lithium mine, signaling it intends to block any rival from buying Tianqi Lithium Corp's 002466.SZ controlling stake.

"We would be interested in taking a controlling stake in that venture," Eric Norris, head of Albemarle's lithium division, said at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's EV Supply Chain Festival, which was webcast. "We will keep our position and would like to increase it."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.