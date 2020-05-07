Banking
Albemarle says 'interested' in Tianqi's stake in Greenbushes lithium mine

Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Albemarle Corp said on Thursday it was interested in buying all or part of Tianqi Lithium Corp's controlling stake in Australia's Greenbushes, the world's largest lithium mine.

Tianqi, which owns 51 percent of Greenbushes to Albemarle's 49 percent, said last month it was exploring selling equity and assets to cull debt.

"We're interested in it. We're following it, but we're also mindful of the current market environment," Albemarle Chief Executive Kent Masters told investors on a Thursday conference call.

