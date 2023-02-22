Albemarle restructures joint venture with Australia's Mineral Resources

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N said on Wednesday it has signed agreements with Mineral Resources Limited MIN.AX to restructure their MARBL lithium joint venture in Australia and separately for Mineral Resources to invest in Albemarle conversion assets in China.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.