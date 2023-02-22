US Markets
Albemarle restructures joint venture with Australia's Mineral Resources

February 22, 2023 — 04:52 pm EST

Written by Arshreet Singh for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N said on Wednesday it has signed agreements with Mineral Resources Limited MIN.AX to restructure their MARBL lithium joint venture in Australia and separately for Mineral Resources to invest in Albemarle conversion assets in China.

