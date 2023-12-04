Albemarle reaches deal with 2 Chile unions

SANTIAGO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Albemarle said on Monday that it had closed on a collective bargaining deal with two unions in Chile, bringing negotiations with the country's five mining unions to a close and lowering the risk of strike.

The two unions have just over 200 members collectively.

"This important agreement establishes the conditions, rights and obligations of both parties," Albemarle said in a statement, adding the agreement came into force on Dec. 1.

Albemarle wrapped up negotiations with the other three unions in the second half of this year.

Albemarle, along with state-run SQM, are the only two lithium producers in the country and operate the vast Atacama salt flat, one of the largest lithium reserves in the world.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Kylie Madry)

