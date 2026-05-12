Albemarle Rallies 26% in 3 Months: What Should Investors Do Now?

Albemarle Corporation’s ALB shares have popped 26.4% in the past three months, courtesy of the company’s solid earnings performance, backed by the strength in its Energy Storage segment, cost-reduction initiatives and an uptick in lithium prices. ALB has outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s rise of 8.7% and the S&P 500’s increase of 9.4%.

ALB’s 3-month Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALB stock broke above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) on March 24, 2026. It is also currently trading above its 200-day SMA, suggesting a long-term uptrend. Following a golden crossover on Sept. 3, 2025, the 50-day SMA is reading higher than the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish trend.

Albemarle Trades Above 50-Day SMA

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a look at ALB’s fundamentals to analyze the stock better.

ALB Gains on Project Expansion, Productivity & Higher Prices

Albemarle is well-placed to gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The market for lithium batteries and energy storage remains strong, especially for electric vehicles (EVs), offering significant opportunities for the company to develop innovative products and expand capacity. Lithium demand is expected to grow on the back of significant global EV penetration. ALB expects lithium demand to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-20% from 2025 to 2030. Stationary storage is expected to be a significant driver for lithium demand along with EVs. Albemarle expects demand to grow roughly 15-40% this year. Demand indicators stayed constructive in the first quarter of 2026, with global Energy Storage Systems production rising 117% year over year.



The company is strategically executing its projects aimed at boosting its global lithium conversion capacity. It remains focused on investing in high-return projects to drive productivity. Healthy customer demand, capacity expansion and plant productivity improvements are supporting its volumes. ALB saw higher sales volumes (up 14% year over year) in its Energy Storage unit in the first quarter on the strength of its integrated conversion facilities. The Salar yield improvement project in Chile has achieved a 50% operating rate, and the ramp-up continues to deliver encouraging outcomes. ALB has started the environmental permitting process for a commercial direct lithium extraction project at Salar de Atacama. The ramp-up at the Meishan lithium conversion facility in China is also progressing ahead of schedule. The CGP3 expansion at the Greenbushes spodumene mine in Australia has also been expedited, expected to reach full production later this year, and add to capacity.



Albemarle is also taking aggressive cost-saving and productivity actions. The company delivered roughly $450 million in cost and productivity improvements for full-year 2025, having surpassed its initial target of $300-$400 million. It expects additional cost and productivity improvements of $100-$150 million in 2026, with $40 million already delivered this year. ALB is taking actions to maintain its competitive position, including the initiation of a comprehensive review of cost and operating structure, optimization of the conversion network and reduction of capital expenditure. Its capital expenditures of $590 million for 2025 decreased 65% year over year.



ALB, in February 2026, announced that it will idle Train 1, the remaining operating train at its Kemerton lithium hydroxide processing plant in Western Australia, and place it into care and maintenance effective immediately. This move follows earlier actions in 2024 to idle Train 2 for care and maintenance and stop expansion plans for Trains 3 and 4. The Kemerton facility processes spodumene from the Greenbushes mine, one of the world’s best deposits. The move is a result of the ongoing efforts over the past two and a half years to reduce operating costs. The company expects higher flexibility and optionality to benefit adjusted EBITDA starting in the second quarter of 2026.



Higher lithium prices, driven by strong demand from EVs and energy storage systems, along with supply disruptions due to recent supply reductions in China, should also aid ALB’s performance. Lithium prices have rebounded from the trough levels seen in 2025, supported by tightening supply and strong demand in China and globally.

ALB’s Capital Allocation Backed by Strong Financial Health

Albemarle remains committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging healthy cash flows and strong liquidity. Its operating cash flow was around $1.3 billion in 2025, up roughly 86% from the prior-year period. At the end of the first quarter, ALB had liquidity of around $2.7 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $1.1 billion. ALB generated an operating cash flow of $346 million and free cash flow of $248 million in the quarter.



The company paid down $1.3 billion of outstanding debt in March 2026, reducing annual interest expense by roughly $60 million. This followed the successful divestments of the controlling stake in Ketjen and its 50% interest in the Eurecat joint venture, which together generated $670 million in pre-tax proceeds.



The company remains focused on maintaining its dividend payout. It has raised its quarterly dividend for the 30th straight year. ALB offers a dividend yield of 0.8% at the current stock price. Its peers, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM and Rio Tinto Group RIO, have a dividend yield of 2.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

ALB’s Estimates Reflect Positive Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 for ALB has been revised upward over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for second-quarter 2026 has been going up over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $8.72, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 1,203.8%. Earnings are expected to increase roughly 1,909.1% in the second quarter.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALB: An Expensive Stock

ALB is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.11, well above the industry. It is trading at a premium to Sociedad Quimica and Rio Tinto. Albemarle currently has a Value Score of D. Rio Tinto and Sociedad Quimica have a Value Score of A and C, respectively.

ALB’s P/S F12M Vs. Industry, SQM and RIO

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Buy ALB Shares

Albemarle is benefiting from higher lithium volumes driven by project ramp-ups, as well as initiatives to expand global lithium conversion capacity and enhance productivity. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunity in the battery-grade lithium market, supported by the global transition toward EVs. Higher lithium prices amid robust demand and tight supply conditions also act as a tailwind.



Rising earnings estimates and a strong growth outlook are some other positives. While ALB trades at a premium, the valuation is well-supported by its strong fundamentals and earnings potential. We advise investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock now, as it has solid growth prospects.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.