Albemarle quarterly profit drops, forecast cut on falling lithium prices

November 01, 2023 — 04:42 pm EDT

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Albemarle ALB.N, the world's largest producer of lithium, posted a 66% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday and cut its annual forecast, citing slipping prices for the electric vehicle battery metal.

The company, which supplies Tesla TSLA.O and other automakers, reported third-quarter net income of $302.5 million, or $2.57 per share, compared to $897.2 million, or $7.61 per share, in the year-ago period.

