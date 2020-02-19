Albemarle quarterly profit drops, 2020 results forecast to slip

US Markets

Albemarle Corp, the world's largest lithium producer, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit fell and the company forecast a drop in 2020 sales and earnings.

The company posted fourth-quarter net income of $90.4 million, or 85 cents per share, compared to $129.6 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago period. Sales of lithium producers rose 20 percent to $411.1 million, though sales of catalysts for refineries dropped.

