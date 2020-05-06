ALB

Albemarle quarterly profit drops 20 pct, 2020 forecast withdrawn

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

Albemarle Corp, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday and said it would withdraw its 2020 forecast due to the global spread of coronavirus.

May 6 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday and said it would withdraw its 2020 forecast due to the global spread of coronavirus.

For the first quarter ended March 31, the company posted net income of $107.2 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to $133.6 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters