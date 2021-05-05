Albemarle quarterly profit drops 12% on weakness in sales of oil catalysts

May 5 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N reported a 12% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as weakness in a division that supplies crude oil refineries offset a surge in sales of lithium, a key metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $95.7 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to $107.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.