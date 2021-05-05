ALB

Albemarle quarterly profit drops 12% on weakness in sales of oil catalysts

Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Albemarle Corp reported a 12% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday as weakness in a division that supplies crude oil refineries offset a surge in sales of lithium, a key metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $95.7 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to $107.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in the year-ago period.

