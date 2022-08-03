Albemarle Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $406.8 million or $3.46 per share, down from $424.6 million or $3.62 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from $0.89 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter surged 91.2% to $1.48 billion from $773.9 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.26 per share and revenues of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Looking forward to full year 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $19.25 to $22.25 per share and revenues of $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $12.30 to $15.00 per share and revenues of $5.8 billion to $6.2 billion.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $13.65 per share on revenues of $6.00 billion for the full year 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.