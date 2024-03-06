News & Insights

Albemarle Prices Upsized Registered Public Offering Of $1.94 Bln

March 06, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corp. (ALB), a provider of mobility, energy, connectivity, and health solutions, announced on Wednesday that it has priced its previously announced registered public offering of 40,000,000 depositary shares at $50 per share.

In addition, Albemarle granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 depositary shares, at the public offering price.

This reflects an upsizing of the previously announced offering of $1.75 billion of depositary shares to $2 billion of depositary shares to purchase up to an additional $262.5 million to $300 million granted to the underwriters.

The net proceeds from the offering, to be closed on or about March 8, will be around $1.94 billion.

Albemarle intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

