News & Insights

Stocks
ALB

Albemarle price target raised to $133 from $108 at RBC Capital

November 12, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Albemarle (ALB) to $133 from $108 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company had a decent Q3 with double-digit growth in Energy Storage, Specialties earnings inflecting positive y/y, and the management maintaining its outlook for the $12k-15k/ton lithium case despite weaker pricing given significant cost improvement, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.