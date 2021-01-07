Markets
ALB

Albemarle Plans To Double Lithium Carbonate Production At Silver Peak Site - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) said it will expand capacity at the company's lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nev. and begin a program to evaluate clays and other available Nevada resources for commercial production of lithium. Beginning in 2021, the company plans to invest $30 million to $50 million to double the current production at the Nevada site by 2025.

In 2021, Albemarle plans to commence exploration of clay and evaluate technology that could accelerate the viability of lithium production from clay resources in the region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular