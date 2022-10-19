Albemarle, Piedmont among recipients of U.S. funding for EV battery projects

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL.O and Talon Metals Corp TLO.TO are among the 22 miners, recyclers and battery manufacturers set to receive $2.83 billion in funding from the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a White House official said on Wednesday.

Albemarle, the world's largest lithium producer, will receive $149.6 million. Piedmont is set to receive $141.7 million and Talon is set to receive $114.9 million. Reuters was first to report the selections.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.