Albemarle, Piedmont among recipients of U.S. funding for EV battery projects

Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N, Piedmont Lithium Inc PLL.O and Talon Metals Corp TLO.TO are among the 22 miners, recyclers and battery manufacturers set to receive $2.83 billion in funding from the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a White House official said on Wednesday.

Albemarle, the world's largest lithium producer, will receive $149.6 million. Piedmont is set to receive $141.7 million and Talon is set to receive $114.9 million. Reuters was first to report the selections.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

