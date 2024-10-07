Albemarle Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Albemarle. Our analysis of options history for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $1,800,283, and 9 were calls, valued at $501,777.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $260.0 for Albemarle during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Albemarle options trades today is 285.93 with a total volume of 2,054.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Albemarle's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.85 $12.65 $12.8 $105.00 $1.0M 947 801 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $156.8 $155.15 $155.79 $260.00 $140.1K 30 0 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $25.6 $25.6 $25.6 $80.00 $128.0K 316 0 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.2 $13.25 $13.25 $130.00 $84.8K 26 207 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.25 $13.0 $13.25 $130.00 $74.2K 26 44

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Albemarle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,883,793, the price of ALB is up 1.93% at $104.06. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Albemarle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.