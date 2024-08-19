Albemarle Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 21% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $328,515 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $382,989.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $130.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Albemarle options trades today is 572.42 with a total volume of 1,262.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Albemarle's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.0 $11.8 $12.0 $90.00 $117.6K 876 0 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $44.7 $44.05 $44.5 $120.00 $89.0K 114 20 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.25 $100.00 $74.9K 1.8K 245 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.3 $6.15 $6.3 $100.00 $69.3K 1.8K 356 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $6.7 $6.7 $6.7 $80.00 $67.0K 122 101

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Albemarle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Albemarle Currently trading with a volume of 1,635,395, the ALB's price is up by 3.94%, now at $82.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Albemarle

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $91.8.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $85. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $78. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $80. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Albemarle with a target price of $126. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Underweight rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Albemarle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

