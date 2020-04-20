Albemarle names J. Kent Masters as CEO

US Markets
World's largest lithium producer Albemarle Corp said on Monday J. Kent Masters has been elected as the chairman and chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing Luke Kissam.

Masters joined Albemarle's board in 2015 and was named lead independent director in 2018.

The company said in February current CEO Kissam would step down due to health reasons. Kissam, who has been the CEO since September 2011, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2019.

