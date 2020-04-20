Albemarle names J. Kent Masters as CEO

April 20 (Reuters) - World's largest lithium producer Albemarle Corp ALB.N said on Monday J. Kent Masters has been elected as the chairman and chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing Luke Kissam.

Masters joined Albemarle's board in 2015 and was named lead independent director in 2018.

The company said in February current CEO Kissam would step down due to health reasons. Kissam, who has been the CEO since September 2011, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2019.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.