Markets
ALB

Albemarle, Mineral Resources To Explore Potential Expansion Of MARBL Lithium JV

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has signed a non-binding letter agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to explore a potential expansion of the MARBL Lithium Joint Venture. The non-binding letter envisions: ownership of the Wodgina mine would change from 60/40 (ALB/Mineral Resources) to 50/50; and ownership of Kemerton I/II would remain 60/40. The potential new 50/50 joint venture to own additional lithium conversion assets outside of Australia will be jointly funded 50/50 by Mineral Resources and Albemarle. Albemarle would be the operator of these assets. Albemarle would remain the exclusive marketer of lithium products for the JVs.

"The expansion of MARBL would be consistent with our corporate strategy to pursue profitable growth and to be disciplined stewards of capital," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular