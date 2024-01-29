News & Insights

US Markets
ALB

Albemarle lays off 4% of its total workforce - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

January 29, 2024 — 08:24 am EST

Written by Kabir Dweit for Reuters ->

Add background, shares in paragraphs 2 to 6

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Albemarle ALB.N has laid off more than 300 employees, or 4% of its total workforce, in its U.S. and global operations, The Information said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the world's largest lithium producer were down 1.8% in premarket trading.

U.S. operations of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company saw layoffs in its legal, mergers and acquisitions, marketing, materials sciences, research and development and recycling teams, according to the report.

Brokerage TD Cowen cut Albemarle's rating to "market perform" from "outperform" as it said it anticipated inordinate capital expenditure cuts, increased balance-sheet stress and cash burn in a weak pricing environment.

The firm had said earlier in January it would cut jobs and defer spending on a U.S. refinery project, as part of a wide-ranging plan to slash costs amid falling lithium prices.

Global supply of the ultralight metal over the past year has outpaced demand from the battery market, fueling a glut that has dragged on pricing.

Albemarle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kabir Dweit; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Kabir.Dweit@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.