Albemarle lays off 4% of its total workforce - The Information

Add background, shares in paragraphs 2 to 6

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Albemarle ALB.N has laid off more than 300 employees, or 4% of its total workforce, in its U.S. and global operations, The Information said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the world's largest lithium producer were down 1.8% in premarket trading.

U.S. operations of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company saw layoffs in its legal, mergers and acquisitions, marketing, materials sciences, research and development and recycling teams, according to the report.

Brokerage TD Cowen cut Albemarle's rating to "market perform" from "outperform" as it said it anticipated inordinate capital expenditure cuts, increased balance-sheet stress and cash burn in a weak pricing environment.

The firm had said earlier in January it would cut jobs and defer spending on a U.S. refinery project, as part of a wide-ranging plan to slash costs amid falling lithium prices.

Global supply of the ultralight metal over the past year has outpaced demand from the battery market, fueling a glut that has dragged on pricing.

Albemarle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kabir Dweit; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Kabir.Dweit@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.