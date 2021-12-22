Albemarle joins newly formed lithium industry body

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The International Lithium Association (ILiA) said it added Albemarle Corp ALB.N as a founding core member to the newly formed industry association.

Albemarle, the world's largest producer of lithium for electric vehicles, is the latest to join ILiA after mining giants including Rio Tinto RIO.L and BASF BASFn.DE.

ILiA was formed earlier this year to address common challenges in the lithium supply chain amid a rise in demand for the battery metal for electric vehicles, according to the trade group.

The five original founding members of ILiA - SQM SQMA.SN, Ganfeng Lithium 002460.SZ AMG Brazil, Orocobre ORE.AX and Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX - account for more than half of the world's lithium output.

