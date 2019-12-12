Albemarle Introduces 2024 Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corp. (ALB) outlined cost reduction initiative to deliver $100 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2021. It introduced 2024 financial targets.

"... We are confident in our ability to drive long-term value for stakeholders given our competitive advantages as we execute a clear strategy focused on growth and efficiency to generate significant cash." said Luke Kissam, Albemarle CEO.

For 2024, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $4.4 billion - $5.0 billion. It expects 5% annual dividend growth.

