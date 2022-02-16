Markets
ALB

Albemarle FY Guidance Lower Than Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - North Carolina-based, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) issues a full-year earnings outlook, which is expected to miss Street's current estimates.

Excluding special items, the net earnings guided by the company were between $5.65 and $6.65 per share for the full-year period. However, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $6.19 per share.

The company projection for revenue was $4.20 billion to $4.50 billion for 2022 while the analyst forecast remains at $4.01 billion.

Following the report, the stock has been trading at $231.59 , down $14.41 or 5.86% in the after-hours market after closing at $246.00 during regular trade. The stock opened at $241.01 in the morning after closing at $241.39 the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular