ALBEMARLE Earnings Results: $ALB Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALBEMARLE ($ALB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of -$1.09 per share, missing estimates of -$0.70 by $0.39. The company also reported revenue of $1,231,710,000, missing estimates of $1,350,096,643 by $-118,386,643.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ALB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ALBEMARLE Insider Trading Activity
ALBEMARLE insiders have traded $ALB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J KENT MASTERS (Chairman & CEO) sold 2,525 shares for an estimated $255,328
- NETHA N. JOHNSON (Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $112,402
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ALBEMARLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of ALBEMARLE stock to their portfolio, and 495 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,023,133 shares (+1607.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $570,450,926
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,225,233 shares (-58.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $400,171,817
- NORGES BANK removed 1,578,355 shares (-77.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,864,798
- MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC added 994,079 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,570,320
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 569,453 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,018,514
- STATE STREET CORP added 558,468 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $52,892,504
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 517,195 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $48,983,538
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.