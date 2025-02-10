News & Insights

ALBEMARLE Earnings Preview: Recent $ALB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALBEMARLE ($ALB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,350,096,643 and earnings of -$0.70 per share.

ALBEMARLE Insider Trading Activity

ALBEMARLE insiders have traded $ALB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • J KENT MASTERS (Chairman & CEO) sold 2,525 shares for an estimated $255,328
  • NETHA N. JOHNSON (Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $112,402

ALBEMARLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of ALBEMARLE stock to their portfolio, and 473 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

