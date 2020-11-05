ALB

Albemarle does not expect Chile's new constitution to affect lithium rights

Contributor
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS VERA

Albemarle Corp does not expect Chile's new constitution to affect its lithium rights in the country's Atacama desert, one of the world's largest sources of the battery metal, its chief executive said on Thursday.

By Ernest Scheyder

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N does not expect Chile's new constitution to affect its lithium rights in the country's Atacama desert, one of the world's largest sources of the battery metal, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Chileans overwhelming approved a plan last month to write a new constitution, a process expected to take several years.

"It's not in Chile's interest to start changing how they work with the international community," Albemarle Chief Executive Kent Masters said on a conference call with stock analysts. "We don't really expect it to impact our rights in the Atacama. It's something we'll have to watch very closely as that plays out."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters