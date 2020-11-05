Albemarle does not expect Chile's new constitution to affect lithium rights

By Ernest Scheyder

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp ALB.N does not expect Chile's new constitution to affect its lithium rights in the country's Atacama desert, one of the world's largest sources of the battery metal, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Chileans overwhelming approved a plan last month to write a new constitution, a process expected to take several years.

"It's not in Chile's interest to start changing how they work with the international community," Albemarle Chief Executive Kent Masters said on a conference call with stock analysts. "We don't really expect it to impact our rights in the Atacama. It's something we'll have to watch very closely as that plays out."

