Albemarle cuts annual profit forecast on softening lithium prices

By Ernest Scheyder

May 3 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Albemarle Corp ALB.N cut its annual profit forecast on Wednesday despite posting a better-than-expected quarterly earnings, citing softening prices for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

Albemarle posted first-quarter net income of $1.24 billion, or $10.51 per share, compared to $253.4 million, or $2.15 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Albemarle earned $10.32. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $7.03 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The adjusted earnings forecast was trimmed to a range of $3.3 billion to $4 billion, from a prior $4.2 billion to $5.1 billion.

Australian lithium developer Liontown Resources Ltd LTR.AXrejected Albemarle's $3.7 billion takeover bid in March, and the U.S. company has yet to announce a revised offer.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

