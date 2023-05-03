News & Insights

US Markets
ALB

Albemarle cuts annual profit forecast on softening lithium prices

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

May 03, 2023 — 05:10 pm EDT

Written by Ernest Scheyder for Reuters ->

By Ernest Scheyder

May 3 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Albemarle Corp ALB.N cut its annual profit forecast on Wednesday despite posting a better-than-expected quarterly earnings, citing softening prices for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

Albemarle posted first-quarter net income of $1.24 billion, or $10.51 per share, compared to $253.4 million, or $2.15 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Albemarle earned $10.32. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $7.03 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The adjusted earnings forecast was trimmed to a range of $3.3 billion to $4 billion, from a prior $4.2 billion to $5.1 billion.

Australian lithium developer Liontown Resources Ltd LTR.AXrejected Albemarle's $3.7 billion takeover bid in March, and the U.S. company has yet to announce a revised offer.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
LTHM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.