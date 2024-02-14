Albemarle Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Albemarle Corporation (ALB):

Earnings: -$617.68 million in Q4 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.26 in Q4 vs. $9.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $217.57 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.01 per share Revenue: $2.36 billion in Q4 vs. $2.62 billion in the same period last year.

