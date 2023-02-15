Albemarle Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Albemarle Corporation (ALB):

Earnings: $1.13 billion in Q4 vs. -$3.82 million in the same period last year. EPS: $9.60 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $8.62 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $8.28 per share Revenue: $2.62 billion in Q4 vs. $0.89 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.