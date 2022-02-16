Albemarle Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Albemarle Corporation (ALB):

Earnings: -$3.82 million in Q4 vs. $84.64 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. $0.79 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $118.51 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.99 per share Revenue: $894.2 million in Q4 vs. $879.1 million in the same period last year.

