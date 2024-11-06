Albemarle Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Albemarle Corporation (ALB):

Earnings: -$1.07 billion in Q3 vs. $302.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$9.45 in Q3 vs. $2.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.44 per share Revenue: $1.355 billion in Q3 vs. $2.310 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.