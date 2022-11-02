Albemarle Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Albemarle Corporation (ALB):

Earnings: $897.2 million in Q3 vs. -$392.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $7.61 in Q3 vs. -$3.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $883.49 million or $7.50 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $6.99 per share Revenue: $2.09 billion in Q3 vs. $0.83 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.75 - $21.75 Full year revenue guidance: $7.1 - $7.4 Bln

