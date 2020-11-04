Albemarle Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $98.3 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $155.1 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $116.29 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $746.9 million from $879.7 million last year.

Albemarle Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $116.29 Mln. vs. $163.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $746.9 Mln vs. $879.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $4.15 Full year revenue guidance: $3.05 - $3.15 Bln

