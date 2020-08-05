Albemarle Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $85.62 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $154.20 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $91.23 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.7% to $764.0 million from $885.1 million last year.

Albemarle Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $91.23 Mln. vs. $164.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q2): $764.0 Mln vs. $885.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $700 - $775 Mln

