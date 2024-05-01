Albemarle Corporation Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Albemarle Corporation (ALB):

Earnings: -$9.14 million in Q1 vs. $1.24 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q1 vs. $10.51 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $30.56 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.27 per share Revenue: $1.36 billion in Q1 vs. $2.58 billion in the same period last year.

